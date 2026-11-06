undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UC San Diego Fencing Hosts West Invitational Nov. 7-8
By Via UC San Diego,,8 days ago
LA JOLLA, Calif. — The start of the 2026-27 fencing season will be in La Jolla this weekend on the UC San Diego campus as the Tritons welcome six teams for the West Invitational. The two-day competition will take place in Main Gym and the adjacent Rec Gym . UC San Diego will compete seven times across Saturday and Sunday, with all but one of the Tritons’ matches taking place in Main Gym. Spectators are welcome in either gym. Admission is free, but parking permits are required seven days a week on the UC San Diego campus. Parking demand will…