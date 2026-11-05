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Claiborne, Capitol Elementary Schools Celebrate Student Reading Gains Through Tutoring Program
7 days ago
Claiborne and Capitol elementary schools have proudly earned recognition as two of the top 10 schools nationwide for their remarkable student achievement growth, thanks to the innovative Teach For America Ignite tutoring model. On Nov. 4, Claiborne hosted an Ignite Fellowship celebration to show visitors firsthand how students are making...