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Chivalware (Nintendo Switch 2) Review
By Will Silberman,5 days ago
Chivalware originally slid into my inbox at the beginning of Summer. It was unassuming and simple in its description, merely offering me a minute morsel ahead of its announcement during the Steam Next Fest. Despite the build I played being effectively the full game’s first biome, I was addicted to what I was playing. I was able to complete the first demo in around an hour…yet I spent 4 more playing it again, again, and again. In my original Chumps Preview of Chivalware, I admitted that that its rapid grid battling and tile matching was engaging beyond all get out. What I didn’t say during that initial preview was that I was eager to play the full game and had high expectations for what solo developer Regal Pigeon Games was aiming to bring to the table.