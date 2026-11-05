undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marvel Comics Exclusive Preview: GENERATION X-23 #10
By Anthony Composto - EIC,5 days ago
GENERATION X-23 #10 hits your local comic book store on November 11th, but thanks to Marvel Comics, Monkeys Fighting Robots has an exclusive four-page preview for you!. Laura and Gabby want to reunite the Generated kids with their original families. But the CHURCH OF THE GENERATED, led by X-INFINITE, are determined to stop them by any means necessary. Find out the fate of the Generated in this gut-punching finale!