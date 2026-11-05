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Special can design of Cherokee Water ᏣᎳᎩ ᎠᎹ to be sold at WCU game
By admin,6 days ago
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – A specially-designed can of Cherokee Water ᏣᎳᎩ ᎠᎹ will be sold at Western Carolina University’s (WCU) EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 7. The can, featuring WCU logos as well as the EBCI tribal seal, will be sold during the football game between WCU and Wofford at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C.