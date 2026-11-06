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Ardis Baad, 83
9 days ago
Ardis Velda (Smith) Baad, age 83, of Colon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after battling Parkinson’s disease dementia. Ardis was born on January 28, 1943 in Battle Creek to Harold Jay Smith and Evelyn (Gilson) Smith. She grew up in Delton, Michigan. On June 1, 1968, she married Donald “Don” Baad, and together they raised three children, first in Michigan and then in Goshen and Orland, Indiana, before returning to Michigan.