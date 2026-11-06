undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Traitors: New Blood Episode 9 Review: ‘Playing Chess’ Shows Us Who These People Are
8 days ago
Traitors: New Blood Episode 9 is the episode that finally lets me get to know these contestants, which feels both like a great thing, considering we’re getting close to the end, and too little, too late. It would have been much better to get this honest glimpse at not just people’s motivations, but emotions, much earlier. Particularly considering that we don’t have the advantage of coming into this with opinions on the contestants.