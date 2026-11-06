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Breaking the Prison Cycle: How Partnerships Make Re-Entry Work
By Op-Ed,9 days ago
There are many reasons why Essex County has the lowest one-year recidivism rate among Massachusetts sheriff’s departments. But perhaps the most important is partnership. Law enforcement, the courts, probation, treatment providers and community organizations all have different roles to play, but we share a common goal: When someone enters the criminal justice system, we want that person to eventually return to the community with the tools, treatment and support needed to succeed and not come back.