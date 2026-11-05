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Rocky Mount Road Closure Scheduled for Rail Repairs
6 days ago
The Bossier Parish Police Jury encourages residents in northern Bossier Parish to plan ahead for a temporary road closure tomorrow. Rocky Mount Road will be closed at the railroad crossing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while crews complete necessary rail repairs. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes when possible to help minimize delays and keep everyone moving safely during the work.