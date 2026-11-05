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Democrats sweep Wisconsin in Trump rebuke, strategists say
7 days ago
MILWAUKEE - Tuesday's midterm elections produced a dramatic change in the political landscape both in Wisconsin and in Washington DC. This week on Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Nicole Herzog are joined by FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi to recap the historic blue streak. Plus, Marquette researcher John Johnson explains where the surge in Democratic support was most prominent. And political strategists Bill McCoshen and Sachin Chheda analyze the message voters are sending to both parties.