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Port weighs using Pangborn tax increment funds for hangar, Trades District
By ANDREW SIMPSON,7 days ago
EAST WENATCHEE – The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is considering using tax increment revenue from the area around Pangborn Memorial Airport to help cover costs for the Airlift Northwest hangar and the first phase of the Trades District. Before making the first allocations, commissioners want to talk with Douglas County about road and utility improvements that could open nearby land to industrial development.