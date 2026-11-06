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AZ Corporation Commission race too close to call, but Republican candidates have already conceded
By KJZZ,8 days ago
The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call Wednesday evening, but Democrats continue to lead. Currently, Republicans control every seat on the five-person commission, which regulates most of Arizona’s utilities. Incumbent Commissioner Kevin Thompson and state lawmaker Ralph Heap are trying to hold on to those seats for the GOP.
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