undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
City of Statesboro, Georgia Southern partner for community input as city population surges
By Steven Glover,8 days ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As rapid growth reshapes Statesboro, city leaders are turning to residents to help identify the community’s biggest everyday challenges and guide future planning. The city teamed up with Georgia Southern University to launch a community-wide assessment, kicking off the effort with a town hall at...