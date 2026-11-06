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College Soccer (11/5): Drake clinches MVC soccer title, Kansas schools roll in Thursday action
By Derek Martin,8 days ago
(KMAland) -- Drake clinched its second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer regular-season championship with a 1-0 victory over Northern Iowa on Thursday, highlighting a four-game regional college soccer scoreboard. Kansas State cruised past Utah 5-0, while Kansas picked up a 3-2 victory over Texas Tech. Iowa State suffered a...