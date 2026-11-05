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LeBron James Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter Demanding Sports Betting App Stop Using His Name & Likeness Without Permission
By Twila-Amoure,7 days ago
LeBron James Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter Demanding Sports Betting App Stop Using His Name & Likeness Without Permission. #LeBronJames is taking legal action against a sports betting app accused of using his likeness without permission. The #NBA superstar’s legal team recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to PlayVision Inc., the company behind...