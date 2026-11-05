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Jensen and Choi Named MAISA Open Sailors of the Week
5 days ago
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Nathan Jensen (Sudbury, Mass./Lincoln-Sudbury Regional) and sophomore crew Lauren Choi (Corona Del Mar, Calif./Waldorf School) were named the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Open Sailors of the Week as announced by MAISA Wednesday evening (Nov. 4). For the final weekend of regular season competition, the U.S. Naval Academy hosted the War Memorial which serves as the MAISA Open Fleet Race Fall Championship. Jensen and Choi sailed a great event in incredibly challenging conditions that made every race and every point matter. The duo finished the event at the top of A division…