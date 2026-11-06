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College Basketball (11/5): Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas State cruise to women's wins
By Derek Martin,9 days ago
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa and Kansas State all picked up women's basketball victories Thursday night, while Creighton earned a convincing win on the men's side. The Cyclones defeated Nicholls 68-44, the Hawkeyes rolled past Eastern Illinois 80-39 and the Wildcats topped Southern Indiana 61-47. In men's action, Creighton handled Le Moyne 83-55, while Graceland suffered a narrow 58-53 loss to McPherson.