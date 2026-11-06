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Instant Recap: Michigan State Rockets Past Toledo, 91-61
By Darin Radatz,8 days ago
A dominant performance on the boards and contributions throughout the lineup give the Spartans plenty to build on. Michigan State improved to 2-0 with a convincing 91-61 victory over Toledo at the Breslin Center. The Spartans faced a Rockets team picked to finish second in the Mid-American Conference, but this one was never particularly competitive after the opening minutes.