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Album Review: Leashing the Light by Nicole Canaan
6 days ago
On September 5, Salt Lake City-based musician Nicole Canaan released their second full-length album, Leashing the Light. Like their last album, My Own Two Hands, this new project offers a fully formed sound that drops listeners into a distinct sonic environment. The album is colored by a distinct palette of warm synths, airy guitars, punchy drums, dreamy pianos, and of course, Canaan’s captivating voice.