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No. 2 Duke cruise to easy rout of Coastal Carolina
9 days ago
Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II poured in a career-best 28 points and the No. 2 Blue Devils routed Coastal Carolina 113-52 Thursday night in Durham, N.C. John Blackwell and Caleb Foster, playing in his 100th game for the Blue Devils, each racked up 15 points and Dame Sarr notched 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field. Cayden Boozer posted 11 points and 12 assists, with his assist total matching the most for a Duke player in seven years.