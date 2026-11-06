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Vodafone Expands Full Fibre Broadband with 8Gbps Speeds and Secure Net Home
By Ray Sharma,8 days ago
Vodafone launches its all-new Pro 4 Broadband, combining speeds of up to 8Gbps with its most advanced WiFi technology to deliver the UK’s fastest whole-home WiFi. Built for increasingly connected homes, Pro 4 is designed to keep households running smoothly when streaming, gaming, video calling, smart home technology and connected devices are all competing for bandwidth at the same time.