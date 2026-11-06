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Leadership change in Bladen County: Longtime sheriff unseated by former deputy
By McKinley Calandrino,8 days ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A change in law enforcement leadership will take place in Bladen County following the election of unaffiliated candidate Ray Marlowe over incumbent Republican Sheriff Jim McVicker. Although election results remain unofficial, McVicker will not serve another term after holding the office for 12 years across...
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