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NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G M8 Pro Brings Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity to AT&T Business
By Ray Sharma,8 days ago
NETGEAR, a global leader in intelligent networking solutions designed to power extraordinary experiences, today announced the Nighthawk® 5G M8 Pro, its most advanced Wi-Fi 7 mobile hotspot, now available to AT&T Business customers in North America. Pairing AT&T’s nationwide high-speed 5G network with NETGEAR’s wireless hardware, the M8 Pro...