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Fortinet FortiAIGate Secures Distributed AI Infrastructure on Equinix Hub
By Ray Sharma,8 days ago
Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the availability of FortiAIGate on the Equinix Distributed AI Hub, a new validated reference architecture, giving organizations a simpler way to secure and govern AI as models, data, compute, applications, and agents become increasingly distributed. By embedding security and policy enforcement directly into AI infrastructure, organizations scale AI securely while protecting sensitive data, supporting sovereignty requirements, and maintaining visibility and control.