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Fox Officially Replaces ‘9-1-1’ in 2027
By Erin Konrad,9 days ago
When 9-1-1 hit the airwaves in 2018, it was a massive hit right away. With a cast boasting big names such as Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, and the pedigree of Ryan Murphy behind it, the first-responder drama instantly provided tons of fast-paced action and high-octane rescues. But by 2023, Fox was realizing that the series was costing them a pretty penny to produce. With enormous production costs of approximately $9 million an episode and a pricey licensing fee for Disney's 20th Television (which owns the rights to the show), Fox decided to throw in the towel with 9-1-1. The series moved on over to ABC, but two years later, Fox is still searching for a proper replacement for the first-responder procedural. The good news is that they just might have found it now.