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10 Years Later, Russell Crowe's Crime Thriller Resurfaces as a #1 Streaming Hit
By Conor Sheeran,9 days ago
Sometimes, when a movie is released, audiences can almost tell immediately that they're destined to become cult classics. Whether it underperforms at the box office or with critics, it can still build an audience, simply by word of mouth, that discovers it long after it leaves theaters. The 2016 crime comedy-thriller The Nice Guys is most certainly one of these cases; despite earning critical praise, the film failed to make a financial splash and was largely forgotten. However, years after its release, audiences caught on to the movie, which is currently seeing a resurgence on streaming — in fact, The Nice Guys has soared to number one on Apple TV.