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Sennecke has three points, Ducks withstand late rally from Oilers
By Gerry Moddejonge,9 days ago
After Sennecke had given the Ducks a 5-2 lead early in the third period, Kasperi Kapanen began the comeback attempt by scoring a power-play goal with 3:36 remaining. Leon Draisaitl then cut it to 5-4 with 44 seconds left in the third, receiving a cross-crease pass through the seam from Connor McDavid and scoring past Laurent Brossoit’s glove with Matt Tomkins on the bench for the extra attacker.