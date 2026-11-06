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We Energies rate increase approved by Wisconsin regulators, but set lower than utility's original request
By Charles Benson,8 days ago
MILWAUKEE — After more than 10 hours of discussion, the Public Service Commission passed We Energies' rate increase with modifications to the utility's request. While final numbers are still being calculated, the rate increase will be less than what We Energies originally requested back in the spring. That original...