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Ioffredo Thanks Voters and Opponents After Winning Jefferson Township Council Seat
By Frank Cahill,8 days ago
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Councilwoman Yvonne Ioffredo thanked residents and congratulated her opponents after winning the unexpired term on the Jefferson Township Council in Tuesday’s general election. “I want to thank and congratulate Alejandro Torres and Christopher Peters for a race very well run. They are formidable opponents and...
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