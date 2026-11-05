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Exail Joins Babcock’s ARMOR Force Framework to Advance Autonomous Naval Capabilities
By Edited By:,5 days ago
Exail has joined Babcock’s ARMOR Force framework, alongside six other leading defence and technology partners, to support the development and deployment of integrated, scalable autonomous naval capabilities. (Image credit: Exail) Announced at Euronaval 2026, ARMOR Force (Autonomous and Remote Maritime Operational Response – Force) brings together complementary expertise in...