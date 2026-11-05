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Saildrone and Umoe Mandal Formalize Surveyor USV Production Deal at Euronaval
By Edited By:,3 days ago
Saildrone and Umoe Mandal have signed a production agreement at EURONAVAL 2026. (Image credit: Saildrone) The agreement combines Saildrone’s autonomous maritime systems technology with Umoe Mandal’s shipbuilding expertise and advanced composite manufacturing capabilities. Umoe Mandal’s role in producing the Surveyor will strengthen Europe’s maritime defense industrial base and support the delivery of sovereign maritime domain awareness capabilities to Northern European navies.