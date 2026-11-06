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Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Bundoo Khan, Bungalow on Rose, Volpi’s Ristorante
By Check, Please! Bay Area,8 days ago
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 21, episode 10, airs Thursday, November 5, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. In Fremont, Bundoo Khan specializes in Pakistani-style barbecue, never shying away from charcoal-grilled meats with bold flavors. Guests rave about the signature chicken tikka with all of the fixings and fries topped with spicy masala. Over in Danville, Bungalow on Rose dishes up Thai comfort food served with contemporary flair. The menu features traditional dishes like pad see ew with chewy noodles coated in a sweet soy sauce, a beautiful 5-spice quartered roast duck, and memorable desserts like coconut cake pudding. In Petaluma, Volpi’s Ristorante is a charming, North Bay Italian staple offering family-style dining. Diners enjoy garlic bread topped with melty mozzarella, indulge in house-made ravioli and chicken piccata, and end with traditional tiramisu. And for “Cecilia Tries It,” Cecilia Phillips ventures over to Fairfield to learn the secrets of olive oil milling at Il Fiorello Olive Oil Co.