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Novi Partners Acquires Atlantas Marine ROV Inspection Specialist
By Edited By:,3 days ago
Charlie Foll shaking hands with Josh Neely, with Ben Saward, in front of the Atlantas Marine sign in Yeovil. (Image credit: Novi Partners/Atlantas Marine) Founded by Charlie Foll in 2000, Atlantas Marine operates across five continents in high-growth markets, providing underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspection services, equipment sales, training, and product aftercare to blue-chip customers across offshore renewables, oil and gas, security, police, nuclear, and utilities.