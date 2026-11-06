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Oilers first NHL team to dress a full-time emergency backup goalie
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers became the first NHL team to dress a full-time emergency backup goalie Thursday night for their game against against Anaheim. Brett Epp was in uniform while fourth-string goalie Matt Tomkins started for the Oilers. Tristan Jarry was out due to illness and Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen are injured.