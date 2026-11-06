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Nessah scores 15, Loyola Chicago defeats West Georgia 76-53
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
By The Associated Press CHICAGO ( (AP) — Dayan Nessah had 15 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-53 victory against West Georgia on Thursday. Nessah also added five rebounds for the Ramblers (2-0). Jason Schofield scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Jayden Dawson had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.