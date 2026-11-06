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Aye aye, SIR: Checking in to Copenhagen’s most nautical hotel
By Amanda Teague,8 days ago
I spend a good portion of the year in Copenhagen, and I have walked past Admiral Hotel Copenhagen approximately one million times. It’s hard to miss. The hulking timber-and-brick warehouse sits right on the harbor along Toldbodgade, a few minutes from Nyhavn, gazing across the water at the Royal Danish Opera House like it’s been there longer than everyone else (It has).