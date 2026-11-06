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Episode 212 - Author - Jenny Rose Carey
7 days ago
Https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenny-rose-carey-033415142/. https://buckscountymag.com/home--garden/the-garden-as-a-playground/. https://alumni.temple.edu/s/705/bp24/2col.aspx?pgid=7704. Jenny Rose Carey is an avid hands-on gardener and professional horticulturist. Born in England to a family of botanists and gardeners, she grew up in the countryside and designed her first herb garden at age sixteen. She moved with her American husband to the Philadelphia area and...