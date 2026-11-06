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Phoenix Seed Swap Offers 100-Plus Varieties as Growers Fight Climate Shift
By Taylor Johnson,8 days ago
More than 100 varieties of climate-appropriate seeds are up for grabs this weekend at North Phoenix Baptist Church, where the Great American Seed Up is setting up a several-thousand-square-foot room lined with seed buckets, scoops, bags and variety information cards. The event, now in its 12th year, is built around a simple pitch: put seeds and seed knowledge directly into the hands of ordinary gardeners and farmers, with free entry available through preregistration and seeds available for purchase at bulk discounts.
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