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Tempe Cyclist Hit Mid-Block Near Scottsdale Road Fights for Life
By Taylor Johnson,8 days ago
Scottsdale Rd. & McKellips Rd. — Reported Mid-Block Bicycle Crash. A man riding a bicycle mid-block was struck by a car near Scottsdale and McKellips roads in Tempe and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver remained at the scene following the crash. Investigators shut down Scottsdale Road at Hancock Avenue while they worked the scene.
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