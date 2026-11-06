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Nicholls scores 17 as Southern Utah defeats Grace U 97-53
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — JaJuan Nicholls’ 17 points helped Southern Utah defeat Grace University 97-53 on Thursday. Nicholls added six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (2-0). Anthony Breland scored 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Jaiden Feroah shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.