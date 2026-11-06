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Carroll’s 19 lead Fort Valley State over Florida A&M 75-70
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ( (AP) — Inslee Carroll’s 19 points helped Fort Valley State defeat Florida A&M 75-70 on Thursday. Carroll also contributed three steals for the Wildcats. Katayvon Jefferies finished 5 of 12 from 3-point range to add 15 points. Kaleel Stillman shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.