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Jets build momentum with convincing win over Canucks
By Jamie Thomas,8 days ago
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets were hoping Tuesday night's comeback for the ages in Montreal would be the spark this hockey club needed, and they took another step in the right direction Thursday night. After erasing a four-goal deficit to stun the Canadiens 5-4 in overtime, the Jets returned home looking to carry that emotion and energy into the start of a three-game homestand. There was no shortage of confidence coming out of the Bell Centre, but the challenge was to turn one memorable night into something more sustainable.