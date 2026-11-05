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Woman tied to high-profile celebrity affair scandal dies by suicide at 54
4 days ago
A former Texas prosecutor, once alleged to be having an affair with NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker, died by suicide last month. She was 54. According to a police report obtained by Page Six, Erin Benavides was found dead inside her Port Aransas, Texas, home on Oct. 14. Police were called to her home after her husband's friend received a concerning text message from her.