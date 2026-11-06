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Brian Kovacs – “Moody”
By Mike Mineo,8 days ago
Chicago-area artist Brian Kovacs blends art-rock, atmospheric pop, and progressive influences on “Moody,” the third single from his forthcoming EP Growth and Consequences. Exploring the uneasy overlap between emotional vulnerability and personal accountability, the song considers how relationship dynamics can distort sincere expressions of feeling, with Kovacs handling vocals, bass, keyboards, mixing, and mastering alongside guitarist Chris Ptacek and drummer Dan Milligan.