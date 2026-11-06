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Queen Anne – “Greyhound”
By Mike Mineo,8 days ago
Los Angeles-based indie-pop duo Queen Anne, consisting of singer-songwriter Katie Silverman and producer Sandy Chila, pair brisk acoustic guitar work and infectious melodic hooks with sharp, emotionally candid songwriting on “Greyhound.” Their fifth release, the October 16 single explores the complicated pull of affection toward someone who may not deserve it, balancing Silverman’s vulnerable lyricism with the duo’s knack for catchy, finely layered pop arrangements.