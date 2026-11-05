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Russell Brand is convicted of rape, and judge says he'll get a prison term
6 days ago
Russell Brand is convicted of rape, and judge says he'll get a prison term. Russell Brand has been convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The British comedian faces a significant prison term when sentenced Monday. Brand, known for his risqué comedy and past promiscuity, denied the charges. He was taken into custody after the judge rejected a bail request. Prosecutors described him as a manipulative predator. The jury deliberated for over eight hours before reaching the verdict. Brand was acquitted of two rape counts and one attempted indecent assault. Police have provided prosecutors with investigations into two more allegations against him. Brand's conviction follows a 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4.