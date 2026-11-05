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HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Runners prepare for Section 3A meet
By Eric Viccaro,7 days ago
JACKSON — Pipestone Area Schools’ Rhaelee Heidebrink earned an all-Big South Conference honorable mention nod at the league meet on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Jackson Golf Club. “Rhaelee ran a tough race against some tough girls,” PAS head coach Mark Moeller said. “The top-two teams in our section just happen to be in our conference. Getting honorable mention in those circumstances is tremendous. Her effort made me excited for what she could do at sections.”