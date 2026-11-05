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Francis earns OUA honours following standout 2026 men’s rugby season
By Via McMaster University Athletics,,6 days ago
HAMILTON, Ont. — The McMaster Marauders men’s rugby team had one student-athlete recognized by the OUA following the 2026 season, as Cole Francis earned honours for his performances throughout the campaign. The recognition highlights Francis’ contributions to the Marauders’ attack, where he established himself as a consistent offensive presence on the wing. Francis finished the season with three tries for 15 points, finding the try line in three separate matches and contributing to several important performances for McMaster. Cole Francis | OUA Second Team All-Star Francis earned OUA Second Team All-Star recognition following a productive campaign as a key contributor…