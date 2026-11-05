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Tischhauser Recognized as OUA All-Star | Tischhauser reconnu en tant qu’étoile des SUO
8 days ago
Returning for a fifth season, RMC Paladins prop, Etienne Tischhauser earned a first time honour Thursday afternoon. Today, the OUA announced their men’s rugby major award winners and all-stars for the 2026 season, which included Tischhauser as a first team all-star. The honour marked the first time in Tischhausers RMC career that we was named to the all-star team. Using his talents and leadership to help the Paladins in 2026, Tischhauser was an important piece for RMC as they made their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. “Etienne was an imposing presence for us all season,”…