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Barron honoured as one of four Badgers to receive OUA recognition
By Via Brock University Athletics,,7 days ago
Four different Brock Badgers men’s rugby team players have been recognized by Ontario University Athletics (OUA) for their tremendous accomplishments throughout the 2026 season. The OUA announced their list of major award winners and all-stars for men’s rugby on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the Badgers taking home two awards and earning two all-star selections. Full back Kelan Barron was named the OUA’s Rookie of the Year, while Sam Haines was honoured with the Community Service Award. The two were joined by Brady Sinclair , who was named a First Team All-Star, and Grant Meadows , who was named to the…